Lompoc Police open homicide investigation into Sunday night shooting

Lompoc Police have now opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday night shooting.

At around 10 p.m., the Lompoc Police Department received a report of a shooting on the corner of 7th Street and Cherry Avenue.

Officers located a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound and received emergency medical aid on the scene. He was transported to the Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.