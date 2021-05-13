Lompoc police release audio, video recordings of deadly officer-involved shooting

The Lompoc Police Department released a 911 call and dash-camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that took place earlier this year.

It happened on the evening of March 28, in the alley between the 100 blocks of North H & G streets.

Police say they responded to the area after receiving a 911 call about a person walking around with a gun.

"There's a mysterious character with a, looks like a gun over by the Lompoc Theatre," said the caller, who described the person only as wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Dashcam footage shows a police vehicle following a person wearing dark clothing as they walk down the alley then disappear behind some bushes. Other officers arrive up ahead and can be seen pointing their weapons toward the bushes. They then fire their weapons as someone can be seen running toward them then falling on the ground.

In dashcam video from another vehicle, a person can be seen walking around in the bushes. They then put their hands up, then put them down again and run toward the officers.

Krys Ruiz, 26, was killed in the shooting.

Police say Ruiz charged at the officers with a knife.

A knife was reportedly discovered at the scene, but police have not said whether a gun was found.

Police say they released the audio and video recordings as required by the California Public Records Act, but they are not commenting further at this time.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting and will turn over its completed investigation to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for review.

The police audio and video recordings can be viewed online by clicking here. Viewer discretion is advised due to the serious and graphic nature of the content.