Lompoc police release limited details on Saturday night officer-involved shooting

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lompoc on Saturday night.

Police say at about 6:30 p.m. on October 9, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.

Officials say the suspect barricaded inside the residence and refused to respond to the officers outside.

They say the suspect eventually came to the door with a handgun and pointed it at the officers.

Officers reportedly fired at the suspect and the suspect was killed.

Lompoc residents received a shelter-in-place emergency alert on their phones Saturday night alerting them of shots fired in the area. That shelter-in-place order was canceled shortly before midnight.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.