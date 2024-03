The Lompoc Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the woman pictured below.

Lompoc Police Department Suspect in theft from the Ulta store in Lompoc.

Police say this woman is suspected of stealing $1,038 worth of merchandise from Ulta in Lompoc.

It happened at 9:42 a.m. on Thursday, March, 21.

If you know who this woman is, you are asked to call Lompoc PD at 805-736-2341. You may remain anonymous.