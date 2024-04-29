Watch Now
Lompoc police seek public's help to identify burglary suspects

Lompoc Police Department
Lompoc police are seeking the public's help to identify these three people who are suspected of stealing $4,500 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 29, 2024
The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify three people suspected of stealing from the Ulta Beauty store on North H Street.

It reportedly happened on Tuesday, April 9 at about 6:15 p.m.

Police say the three people spent less than five minutes walking through the store, then walked out with more than $4,500 worth of stolen merchandise.

Police say the same group of people would later steal an additional $2,500 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store in Santa Maria.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Detective Calderon at the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

