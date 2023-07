The Lompoc Police Department is looking for witnesses to a vehicle crash on Saturday.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of North V Street and West Oak Avenue.

Police say the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The male motorcyclist reportedly had significant injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has further information about this incident to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.