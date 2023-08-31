Lompoc prison hiring more than 100 correctional officers

The Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Lompoc is reportedly looking to hire more than 100 correctional officers and is planning a hiring event this September.

The prison is currently offering a 10% recruitment incentive and a 10% retention incentive after 90 days on the job.

The salary for correctional officers ranges from $53,835 to $81,836, not including shift differential, overtime, or holiday pay, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Other positions available at the prison include cook foreman, special population program coordinator, drug treatment specialist, case manager, chaplain, vocational training instructor, pipefitter foreman, and utility system repairer-operator foreman.

FCC Lompoc's hiring event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Scott Williams Training Center located at 403 Oakridge Rd. in Lompoc.

To apply for any of the open positions at FCC Lompoc, visit www.usajobs.gov.