Lompoc prison inmates sentenced for assault on fellow prisoner

Four inmates who assaulted a fellow prisoner at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc have been sentenced to more time behind bars.

According to the FBI, the assault happened on November 4, 2020. The inmates attacked a fellow inmate in the same unit. The victim was punched in the head and fell to the ground where the other inmates continued to assault him.

The victim was reportedly hospitalized for three weeks with injuries to his head, face, mouth, arms, legs, and torso, including a broken nose and multiple fractured teeth. He also reportedly suffered injuries that required speech therapy and assistance to walk.

All four inmates involved pleaded guilty to assault. Their sentences range from 18 months to 42 months and will run consecutively with their current sentences.