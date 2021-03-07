Lompoc Public Library partners with In-N-Out Burger for children's reading program

The Lompoc Public Library System is calling on children to participate in In-N-Out Burger's Cover-to-Cover Club reading program.

The program kicked off Saturday and lasts through April 15. Kids between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate, according to a news release.

For every five books read and reported back to the Lompoc Library, children will receive a coupon for a free hamburger or cheeseburger redeemable at any In-N-Out location. A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read.

Children can receive up to three certificates for reading 15 books.

Community members interested in participating can sign up by appointment at the Lompoc Library on 501 East North Avenue or on Beanstack at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

Participants can fill in a reading log online through Beanstack or call the library at 805-875-8781 to schedule an appointment and pick up a reading log at the library. All participants, whether online or using paper reading logs, must schedule appointments to come by the Lompoc Library and pick up their reward coupons.

"In-N-Out Burger provides this program to public libraries with the hope that by encouraging children to read through positive incentives, they will develop a lifelong love for reading," read the news release.

Members of the public with questions may call the Lompoc Library at 805-875-878.