Lompoc residents killed when Tesla crashes into back of semi in Florida

Two Lompoc residents were killed this week when their Tesla crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Florida, authorities say.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 2015 Tesla was heading south on I-75 in Alachua County just before 2 p.m. Wednesday when it exited toward a rest area and for unknown reasons, crashed into the back of a semi parked in the rest area parking lot.

The names of the Tesla’s driver, identified as a 66-year-old woman from Lompoc and her passenger, identified as a 67-year-old man also from Lompoc, have not been released.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Authorities have not said whether auto-pilot may have played a role in the crash.