Lompoc residents pass cannabis tax measure

Lompoc residents passed a cannabis tax measure on Tuesday.

Measure Q is a tax on cannabis manufacturing and distribution in Lompoc.

The measure was approved by a wide margin, 76% of Lompoc voters chose to pass the measure and 24% chose to not pass the measure.

Lompoc city leaders say the tax will raise $1.2 million annually for the city. They say that money would go to the city's general fund and could be used for public safety, roads and park improvements.

The decision on where to spend those funds will not be made until the revenue from the tax begins accumulating, then the city council will decide.

"This is literally a tax on the business that is doing business in our community using our streets using our public safety facilities that is bringing new employees to the community and so this is one way to have them contribute to the safety and to the wellness of our community," said Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

The new tax will go into effect in April 2022.