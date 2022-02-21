Lompoc Restaurant Week begins on Monday

The 7th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week is set to begin on Monday.

The week-long event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

Patrons at participating restaurants will be able to enjoy a meal at a fixed price of $20.22.

"Usually, we get a lot of our regular customers coming in that try something different than they usually would order, or we get a lot of people that are just trying out all the different restaurants, that maybe haven't been here before, or trying something new just to try to hit all the different restaurants to check them all out," said Jennifer Villarreal, Tom’s Hamburgers manager.

Participating restaurants are:

Alfie's Fish & Chips

Central Coast Specialty Foods

Floriano's Mexican Food & Fresh Cuts

Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta

Pizza Garden

Tom's Hamburgers

Valle Eatery & Bar

Eye on I

Sweetzer Cellars

Pali Wine Company

Breadboard Deli

O'Cairns Inn & Suite Bistro

Wild West Pizza

Some businesses will be offering a wine or beer pairing with meals at an additional price.

More information on each restaurant’s offerings can be found at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

The restaurant week will run through Sunday, February 27.