Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc Restaurant Week begins on Monday

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY News
The week-long event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
The weeklong event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
The 7th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week is set to begin on Monday.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 19:44:55-05

The 7th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week is set to begin on Monday.

The week-long event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

Patrons at participating restaurants will be able to enjoy a meal at a fixed price of $20.22.

"Usually, we get a lot of our regular customers coming in that try something different than they usually would order, or we get a lot of people that are just trying out all the different restaurants, that maybe haven't been here before, or trying something new just to try to hit all the different restaurants to check them all out," said Jennifer Villarreal, Tom’s Hamburgers manager.

Participating restaurants are:

  • Alfie's Fish & Chips
  • Central Coast Specialty Foods
  • Floriano's Mexican Food & Fresh Cuts
  • Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta
  • Pizza Garden
  • Tom's Hamburgers
  • Valle Eatery & Bar
  • Eye on I
  • Sweetzer Cellars
  • Pali Wine Company
  • Breadboard Deli
  • O'Cairns Inn & Suite Bistro
  • Wild West Pizza

Some businesses will be offering a wine or beer pairing with meals at an additional price.

More information on each restaurant’s offerings can be found at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

The restaurant week will run through Sunday, February 27.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png