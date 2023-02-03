Lompoc Restaurant Week returns Feb. 20

Lompoc Restaurant week is returning this month for a week-long event; a seven-day celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurants, wineries, and its very first food truck.

The eighth annual Lompoc Restaurant Week is slated for Monday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week allows dining patrons an opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe meal for one, a two-for-one dining option, or a tasting for $20.23 (plus tax and tip). Some may also offer wine or beer pairings for an additional fee.

Businesses participating this year are Alfie’s Fish & Chips, Central Coast Specialty Foods, Sanford Winery, Floriano’s Mexican Food, Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta, Tom’s Hamburgers, O’Cairns Inn & Suite Bistro, Valle Eatery & Bar, Eye on I, PCH Street, COLD Coast Brewing, Old Town Kitchen & Bar, Lompoc Kekas, Wild West Pizza, Southside Coffee Co., Fiddlehead Cellars, Capulin Eats & Provisions, Transcendence, and One Room Escapes Coffee.

The participating businesses and their offerings are available on the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

City officials say Lompoc Restaurant Week is an opportunity to get out and try new restaurants or visit an old favorite. With a diverse offering of dining and tasting experiences available, visitors and locals have plenty to choose from.