Lompoc restaurants offering special deals for $20.23 this week

The 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week is now underway.

Taking place through Sunday, Feb. 26, the event features special discounted dining options at participating restaurants and tasting rooms for just $20.23 plus tax and tip.

Participating businesses include Floriano's, Tom's Burgers, Sanford Winery & Vineyards, O'Cairns Inn & Suites, PCH Street Wine Lounge & Salon, Cold Coast Brewing Company, Central Coast Specialty Foods, Alfie's Fish & Chips, Eye on I, Valle Eatery + Bar, Wild West Pizza & Grill, Mi Amore Pizza and Pasta, Old Town Kitchen and Bar, Kekas, South Side Coffee Co., Capulin Eats & Provisions, Transcendence, Fiddlehead Cellars, and One Room Escapes & Coffee.

Lompoc Restaurant Week is organized by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

