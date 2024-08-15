Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc reveals official city council candidate list

Nominations were open for mayor, District 1 Councilmember, and District 4 Councilmember.
Lompoc
KSBY / Jacob Dizon
Lompoc City Hall
Lompoc
Posted
and last updated

Lompoc has released its official list of city council candidates for the 2024 general election.

The final deadline to file for a seat was Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

The original deadline was Aug. 9, but it was extended because incumbent District 1 Councilmember Gilda Aiello decided not to run for reelection.

Below is the list of qualified nominees as of Aug. 14:

  1. Mayor - James I. Mosby, Jenelle Osborne, Lydia I. Perez
  2. District 1 Councilmember - Steve Bridge, Patrick Wiemiller
  3. District 4 Councilmember - Jeremy Bal

These individuals will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5, 2024, general election, according to Lompoc city officials.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paris_2024_Olympic_Games_Website_480x360.jpg