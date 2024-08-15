Lompoc reveals official city council candidate list

Lompoc has released its official list of city council candidates for the 2024 general election.
The final deadline to file for a seat was Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.
The original deadline was Aug. 9, but it was extended because incumbent District 1 Councilmember Gilda Aiello decided not to run for reelection.
Below is the list of qualified nominees as of Aug. 14:
- Mayor - James I. Mosby, Jenelle Osborne, Lydia I. Perez
- District 1 Councilmember - Steve Bridge, Patrick Wiemiller
- District 4 Councilmember - Jeremy Bal
These individuals will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5, 2024, general election, according to Lompoc city officials.