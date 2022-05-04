Lompoc schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

May marks the start of Teacher Appreciation Week and many local schools are celebrating.

In Lompoc, some teachers are being surprised with breakfast while others are getting something special all week long.

The PTA at Buena Vista Elementary in Vandenberg Village coordinated with school officials to decorate the teachers’ lounge and provide a variety of treats.

Teachers say while the last few years have been difficult, being back in the classroom has been a good transition and while they have lots of personalities to work with, they say they love it and appreciate the extra appreciation.

“It’s just nice to know that parents and schools value what we do day in and day out,” said Stephanie Kovach, who teaches second grade at Buena Vista.

KSBY Stephanie Kovach's second grade class at Buena Vista Elementary

At Los Berros Elementary in Lompoc, Wednesday was “NACHO” average teacher & staff luncheon.

Monday students were encouraged to tell their teacher a joke and Tuesday, students were encouraged to write their teachers notes about something they've learned.

KSBY Teachers at Los Berros Elementary in Lompoc enjoying nachos during Teacher Appreciation Week

Fillmore Elementary made sure teachers got handmade cards, smiles and even some school supplies.