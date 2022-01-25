Lompoc seeks public input on redistricting process

The Lompoc City Council is seeking the public's input as part of the redistricting process for the City of Lompoc.

City officials say the redistricting process involves drawing city council district boundaries in a way that the community feels best represents the community.

The community is invited to a couple of special council meetings on redistricting coming up on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the council chamber at Lompoc City Hall, located at 100 Civic Center Plaza.

The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the city website, Comcast Channel 23 in Lompoc, and KPEG radio 100.9 F.M.

Community members will be able to comment in-person and by phone. People can also submit comments and draft maps by emailing the city clerk's office at s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

City officials say district lines should follow the below criteria:



geographically contiguous districts (each city council district should share a common border with the next)

the geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division

geographic integrity of a city shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division

easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or artificial barriers (rivers, streets, highways, rail lines, etc.)

lines shall be drawn to encourage geographic compactness. In addition, boundaries shall not be drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party

Click here for more information and to see the current district maps.