Lompoc Senior's Club holds senior dance

The Lompoc Senior's Club held a senior dance on Sunday, Mar. 13 at the Dick Dewees Senior Center.

The event was open to the public and featured live music from The Happiness Band playing oldies, jazz, R&B, rock n roll, and dance songs.

The Senior Club's mission statement is to organize and finance resort-type entertainment for local seniors at the Dick Dewees Senior Center.

The club was started in March 2017 and is turning five years old at the end of the month.

The dance was sponsored by The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, Wells Fargo, Walmart, and the City of Lompoc Recreation Division.

