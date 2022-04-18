Lompoc Senior’s Club looking for volunteers ahead of Thrift Store grand opening.

The Lompoc Senior's Club is preparing for the grand opening of its thrift store and is asking the community for help.

The first phase of the move-in was held on Friday April 15, 2022 where they sorted out all the shelving and furniture needed for the store.

They also emptied out all 45 boxes that were donated, which included antiques and collectible items.

The Lompoc Senior's Club is now asking for volunteers to bring hangers to help them hang up clothing on Monday April 18, 2022 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The store is located at at 320 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

The club plans on having a soft open of the thrift store near the end of April and a grand opening in May.