Lompoc skateboard competition date and time announced

Lompoc Parks and Recreational Division announced that their annual skateboard competition will take place on Saturday, August 28, at the Lompoc Skate Park.

The competition starts at 11 a.m. and check-in starts an hour earlier. It costs $5 to enter.

Participants can register at the Recreational Division building or on-site. Registration forms can be found online.

The event is open to skaters seven and older and prizes will be handed out by age group and event.

Lompoc Skate Park rules must be followed by all those competing in the various events.

Lompoc Foursquare Church will be providing refreshments for those who attend.

