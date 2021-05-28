Lompoc students can read this summer in exchange for frozen yogurt

Students in the Lompoc Unified School District can enjoy free frozen yogurt in exchange for reading this summer.

The district has partnered with Yogurt Creations for the Summer Reading Challenge.

Students will be given access to the books for their grade level challenge through MyOn, which can be accessed digitally through Clever.

“Reading is imperative to our students being successful in school and in life. We are excited to work with a local business to encourage students to read even more during the summer,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

“Having digital resources for students to access, regardless of where they may be this summer, helps our students continue their reading while enjoying their summer,” Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla added.

The district says studies show students who don’t read during the summer months lose an average of 20 percent of their reading skills during that time.

The program begins June 1 and runs through Aug. 31.

For more information, click here.

The City of Lompoc is also offering a summer reading program for all ages.

The program kicks off June 1 for “Reading Colors Your World”.

People can register online through the Beanstack Tracker app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

Prizes are offered through the program along with craft kits.

