Lompoc police say officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance Wednesday afternoon that included reports the man involved was possibly armed with multiple knives.

At about 12:40 p.m., LPD began making announcements outside the residence on the 200 block of North K Street calling for the man who was barricaded inside to come out.

After more than an hour with no response, police say the suspect eventually exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.