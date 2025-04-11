Lompoc teen recognized as 2025 Military Child of the Year

Every year, Operation Homefront gives out an award to one dependent of each of the branches of military service. This year's winner for the Space Force was a local high school student from Lompoc.

Natalia Serna, 17, is a junior at Cabrillo High School and is currently in Washington, D.C. where she was honored at a gala Thursday night.

"We got to see a bunch of memorials, as you know, we’re in the heart of D.C., so it was really cool seeing the Lincoln Memorial and then we got to go see the Air and Space Museum, which was amazing. I loved it. I'm a history buff, so anything like that, I'm very intrigued, so it was pretty cool seeing that,” so told KSBY's Richard Gearhart.

“After attending 12 schools across five states and one foreign country, Natalia transformed the challenges of military life into opportunities for growth, leadership, and connection. A top student, junior class president, and dedicated volunteer, Natalia logged 172 service hours last year while excelling in honors, AP, and dual-credit courses. She’s known for her advocacy and work as a translator for families, helping build an inclusive school community. With aspirations to study law and run for public office, she’s already setting the pace for a future in leadership,” according to Operation Homefront, which states she received $10,000, a laptop and other gifts and was one of seven people who received their award from top military leadership.

Natalia will graduate next year with both a high school diploma and an AA degree. She plans to attend college and law school after graduation.