Construction is underway on two new coffee shops in Lompoc.

City officials say The Human Bean will be located at 401 North H Street, which previously housed a car dealership, and Dutch Bros will replace the former La Botte location at 812 North H Street.

Both are primarily drive-thru coffee shops.

While opening dates for the businesses have not been announced, the City says both are expected to open sometime this year.

La Botte moved into a larger space across the street last year.