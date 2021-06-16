Lompoc to hold "4th of July Spectacular Fireworks Show"

Lompoc Parks & Recreation will host a "4th of July Spectacular Fireworks Show" this summer.

This year's event will be held at Ryon Memorial Park.

In addition to the fireworks show, parks officials say there will be children's games, live music, and food available for purchase.

Pre-sale tickets will cost $3 for kids 12 and under and $5 for adults. They'll be on sale at the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 West Walnut Ave., starting on Wednesday, June 23 through 5 p.m. on July 2. They will also be sold at Movies in the Park at Ryon Park on July 3.

On July 4, tickets will be available at the gate for $6 for kids and $8 for adults.