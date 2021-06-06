Lompoc to hold special election for cannabis tax measure

The City of Lompoc will hold a special municipal election on Aug. 31, 2021, for a cannabis tax ballot measure.

The city council voted unanimously at its June 1 meeting to place the ballot measure before voters.

The measure would impose a graduated tax on Lompoc cannabis manufacturing and distribution operators, ranging from .5 cents per dollar to 2.5 cents per dollar, based on revenue level.

It's estimated the tax would generate $1.2 million annually for the city based on the businesses that are currently open.

The ballot measure must be approved by a majority of voters, 50 percent plus one, in order to pass.

Voting will consist entirely of mail-in ballots.

