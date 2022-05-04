Lompoc to host 69th annual Flower Festival

The Lompoc Valley Festival Association will host the 69th Annual “Lompoc Flower Festival” on May 6-8.

The festival association says the event is a celebration of the Lompoc Valley’s rich agricultural history.

The event will be located at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc and will include carnival rides, games, arts and crafts, food trucks and live entertainment.

The festival's daily hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Park entry is $5 per day and children age 12 and under will be free. There will be free entry for guests who attend on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, mothers will be free if they attend the festival on Sunday.

For more information about the Lompoc Flower Festival, visit https://www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/flower-festival.