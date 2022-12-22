Lompoc to host New Year's 5K Resolution Run

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is excited to get the community off on the right foot this new year with a 5K Resolution Run on Sunday, Jan. 1.

The event is open to those ages five and up and all ability levels.

The run starts at 9 a.m. at River Bend Multipurpose Trail.

Check-in will begin at 8 a.m.

Participants ages five to seven will run a 1K, and participants ages eight and older will run a 3K.

First and second-place awards will be given in each age of the two categories.

Registration forms are available here or can be picked up in person at the Anderson Recreation Center.

Forms should be returned to the Anderson Recreation Center.

The cost to register is $20 per athlete.

Pre-registration is recommended, although day-of registration will be available for $5 more.