Lompoc Turkey Trot introduces Kids Turkey Dash for the first year ever

Lompoc Parks and Recreation hosted its traditional Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run on Sunday, with this year's event also featuring a separate Kids Turkey Dash for the little ones.

In years past, the kid run had been held at the same time as the adult run. This year, the city offered a separate one-mile run for children ages 5 to 12.

The annual 3 Mile Fun Run is open for those ages 13 and older. Both turkey trots took place at River Park Fitness Trail off of Highway 246 near Sweeney Road in Lompoc.

The Kids Turkey Dash started at 9 a.m. while the 3 Mile Fun Run started at 9:30 a.m.

Overall winners in both the kid run and the adult run were awarded a turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. 2nd and 3rd place winners received pies. Medals were also given to those who finished 1st and 2nd in each age category.

