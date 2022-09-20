Lompoc Unified asking for community input in superintendent search

Lompoc Unified School District is hosting an open forum Tuesday to ask the community for input in their superintendent search.

The district is looking to fill the position after Superintendent Trevor McDonald resigned from the role in July 2022.

McDonald had been with Lompoc Unified for 10 years and was their longest serving superintendent since 1975.

Consultants will be meeting with residents about their desired qualities in the incoming superintendent.

The consultants will then share their findings with the school board.

The forum begins at 5:30 p.m. and click here for the zoom link.

If you can’t attend the online forum, the district has set up a survey with questions similar to those that will be asked.