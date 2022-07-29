Lompoc Unified deputy superintendent leaving district

The Lompoc Unified School District is not only looking for a new superintendent but now also a deputy superintendent as well.

The district announced Thursday evening that Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla has been hired on as superintendent of Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota.

The announcement comes just days after Lompoc Unified Superintendent Trevor McDonald announced his resignation, which was effective immediately.

Valla has worked for the district in various roles for the last 22 years.

“I am grateful for all that Lompoc has taught me during my tenure. I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish with Lompoc and cannot wait to be part of the Vista team,” Valla said in a press release.

She has received numerous awards over the years, including being a State Finalist for the Association of California School Administrator’s Human Resources Administrator of the Year, Regional Human Resources Administrator of the Year, Latino Legacy Winner, Lompoc Chamber of Commerce Community Support Award winner, and Women in Leadership Award Winner.

“I am incredibly excited for Bree and her new opportunity. She has been the epitome of a leader and has always puts kids first. She leaves very big shoes to fill,” said Doug Sorum, Lompoc Unified’s assistant superintendent of business services.

After announcing McDonald’s departure earlier in the week, Lompoc Unified first said Valla would serve as interim superintendent but then later said an interim superintendent had not been announced.

An update on the district's search to fill either position has not been provided.