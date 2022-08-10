Lompoc Unified School District Appoints Debbie Blow as Interim Superintendent

At the August 9, 2022 board meeting, the Board of Education appointed Debbie Blow as interim superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District effective August 10, 2022.

Blow comes to LUSD with 40 years of experience in education; 11 years as superintendent for Orcutt Union School District, four years as

assistant superintendent, 15 as a site administrator and 10 years as a teacher.

In addition, Blow has extensive experience with passing General Obligation Bonds. She will serve as interim superintendent until the Board appoints a permanent superintendent.

This announcement of the new interim superintendent comes after district officials said former Superintendent Trevor McDonald announced Monday, July 25th that he would be leaving the district effective immediately.

McDonald had been with Lompoc Unified for 10 years. The district said he was their longest-serving superintendent since 1975. Mcdonald in a press release said the time for him has come "to focus on supporting my wife in her career pursuits." He added, "We have two potential 2024 and/or 2028 Olympic athletes that I need to support in better fashion.”

The district originally said Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla would serve as interim superintendent until a new superintendent has been hired but then later said an interim superintendent had not been announced.

Valla has since been hired on as superintendent of Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota.

Board President Nancy Schuler-Jones stated, “We are so excited to have Dr. Blow come to our District with a new perspective to help LUSD thrive.”

Classes for Lompoc Unified begin Monday, Aug. 15.