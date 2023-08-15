Lompoc Unified School District heads back to school for fall

Students at schools in Lompoc Unified School District headed back to school Monday for the start of a new year.

Students at Hapgood Elementary in Lompoc finished their first day with smiles as they participated in get-to-know-you activities.

Faculty members said the students seemed to have a good day.

"... Just coming back from COVID, I think just more stability in regards to coming to school, being engaged," said Carmen Chavez, the principal of Hapgood Elementary. "A lot of the personal [social-emotional learning] classes that we've been doing, you can see the benefit of it.

"The kids are connected. It's just really positive."

About 730 students are enrolled at the elementary school, according to staff.