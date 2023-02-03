Lompoc unveils 135th birthday logo, inspired by student designs

The city of Lompoc is kicking off its 135th birthday celebration this year with the unveiling of a special birthday logo inspired by designs from local high school students.

This year's theme is “honoring our legacy, launching into our future.” Lompoc's 135th birthday logo was created by using elements of two winning design pieces selected from the 14 logo designs submitted by local high school students.

Congratulations go out to the students tied for first place in the design contest: Makaylah June and Alyssa Lazos. In addition, the city congratulates Diane Custodio in second place and Guillermo Olguin in third place. The city would like to thank all the students who participated in the contest, and Elizabeth Alvarez, a visual arts teacher at Lompoc High School, who encouraged a number of student artists to participate in the logo contest.

The city’s birthday logo and the student submissions will be posted on the city’s website.