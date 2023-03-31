Lompoc Valley Chamber Mixer on April 20

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced a "Chamber Mixer" hosted by Family Service Agency.

Residents are encouraged to come meet the Family Service Agency team and tour the Dorothy Jackson Family Resource Center and learn about the services available in Lompoc.

City officials say the Family Service Agency's mission is to strengthen and advocate for families and individuals of all ages and diversities, helping to create and preserve a healthy community.

Family Service Agency improves the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families, and seniors by ensuring access to food, shelter and other basic needs, as well as providing case management, advocacy, and mental health programs.

Eighty percent of their services are delivered on school campuses, at community centers and in clients’ homes. At Family Service Agency no one will be denied access to services due to inability to pay. FSA’s Sliding Fee Discount Program is designed to provide free or discounted mental health care based on family size income and adjusted down for rent/mortgage.

The Chamber Mixer will take place on Thursday, April 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 646 North H Street. RSVP by Wednesday, April 19 at 805-965-1001 x 1223 or email yleal@fsacares.org.

For more information on this Chamber member event please contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at (805)736-4567.