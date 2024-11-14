Lompoc welcomes new Connection Center with ribbon cutting ceremony

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony today in honor of 'CommUnify' and its grand opening.

Today at 3:00 p.m., community members are invited to come out and visit the new facility at 200 North H Street.

The new center will serve as a resource hub for the community, from children to families to seniors. Services include financial literary training, teen mentoring and repair services among others.

Live music, refreshments and tours will be happening for those who stop by.