Lompoc woman arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run

A Lompoc woman is in the hospital after police say she was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

The 51-year-old was reportedly walking in the 99 Cents Only Store parking lot at about 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police the car knocked the woman to the ground and drove over her, then left the area.

Police say the victim suffered injuries to her legs and chest and she is currently in critical but stable condition at a Santa Barbara County hospital.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Mary Alice Brown, 67, of Lompoc on suspicion of felony hit and run.

The Lompoc Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call officers at (805) 736-2341.