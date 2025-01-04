Lompoc woman celebrating 103rd birthday

A woman in Lompoc is celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Joan Thonack's family threw her a royal birthday gala at the Fountain Square Assisted Living Facility Friday afternoon.

Her family says she is an active, articulate and sweet lady who is enjoying life to its fullest.

Her son spoke to KSBY about what he thinks is the secret to her longevity.

“I think those are the three very simple recommendations for longevity. You know, drink your coffee, jump out of airplanes and make sure to have some chocolate,” Kipp Thonack said.

Tandem skydiving became Joan’s favorite pastime until her doctor grounded her when she was 92.

Her son says Joan started skydiving when she was 84 after her husband passed away, adding that it lit a fire in his mom like he has not seen in a long time.