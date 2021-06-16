Watch
Lompoc woman pleads guilty to murdering neighbor

KSBY
Melissa Martin during a 2019 court appearance
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jun 15, 2021
A Lompoc woman is scheduled to be sentenced later this year after admitting to killing her 74-year-old neighbor.

Melissa Martin, 37, entered the guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of Eldri Terese Jauch, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Jauch’s body was found in Martin’s apartment in June of 2019, a few days after the victim’s sister reported her missing.

Martin was arrested outside a home in Santa Ynez shortly after.

Detectives say Jauch died from blunt force trauma. It’s alleged a baseball bat was used in the killing.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced to 15-years-to-life behind bars on Aug. 31, according to the DA’s Office.

