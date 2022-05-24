Lompoc woman run over, killed by reckless driver, police say

A Lompoc woman was killed after being run over by a reckless driver Monday night, Lompoc police confirm to KSBY News.

It happened in the J/K alley just north of Laurel Avenue around 10 p.m. when police say a woman identified as Miriam Aidee Vela Estrada, 27, of Lompoc was speeding and driving recklessly in the alleyway and lost control.

Police say a 50-year-old woman identified as Shirley Cavazos Juarez was getting out of her vehicle and about to walk into her home when she was hit by Estrada. Police say the suspect also hit gas and water lines and a fence in the area. The outside of the apartment building also appeared damaged.

Estrada was unhurt, according to police, who say she initially fled the area, but was located and taken into custody on suspicion of felony DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony hit-and-run.

Juarez was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries, police say, adding that the investigation into why Estrada was driving recklessly in the first place is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the incident who has surveillance cameras to please check them and call police with any information that may be helpful to their investigation.

