Lompoc wrapping up weekend-long 135th birthday celebration

Posted at 10:21 AM, Aug 13, 2023
 The City of Lompoc is wrapping up its weekend 135th birthday celebrations Sunday.

Starting at 11 a.m., an event recognizing the city’s actual birthday and the electric division’s 100th birthday will take place at Centennial Square Park.

The festivities began Friday at the Old Town Market that included the Lompoc Police Foundation Old Town Cruise.

The Lompoc Police Car Show was then held Saturday.

The car show usually takes place at Ryon Park but was held in Old Town this year for the first time. Organizers say there was a good turnout.

