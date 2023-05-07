Lompoc’s Burton Ranch development can move forward after water agreement

After a years-long legal dispute, a disagreement over water and sewer services for a new Lompoc housing development has been settled.

According to city officials, a new agreement between Mission Hills Community Services District (MHCSD) and the City of Lompoc means the Burton Ranch housing development can finally move forward.

It was originally approved by the city in 2007, but the project was stalled over a disagreement about which agency would provide water and wastewater services to the development. In 2020, the City of Lompoc sued MHCSD over the issue.

The new Burton Ranch Development Agreement and Wastewater Services Agreement was approved unanimously by both the MHCSD and the Lompoc City Council last week.

Under the agreement, the MHCSD will provide water to Burton Ranch and collect the development’s wastewater, which will then be delivered to and treated by the City of Lompoc’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant.

Officials say groundbreaking for the Burton Ranch development is now expected in 2024.

The project includes plans for 476 single and multi-family homes and a community park on a 150-acre property off Highway 1 just north of Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley Center.