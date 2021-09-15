Watch
Lompoc's cannabis tax measure passing by wide margin, according to initial vote results

Posted at 8:26 PM, Sep 14, 2021
In addition to the recall question, voters in Lompoc had an additional measure on their ballots Tuesday.

Measure Q is a tax on cannabis manufacturing and distribution in Lompoc.

Initial results released after 8 p.m. showed the measure passing by a wide margin with 77% of the votes in favor of the tax.

To pass, the ballot measure must be approved by a majority of voters, or 50 percent plus one.

The city expects to collect $1.2 million annually from the tax. The money will go into the city's general fund to be used for public safety, parks, and other expenses.

