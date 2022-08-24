Lompoc's Endless Summer Spa ribbon cutting ceremony

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of Endless Summer Spa.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 8 at 4 p.m. located at 1512 North H Street Suite G.

Endless Summer Spa focuses on improving not only the skin’s appearance but also the overall health of its members. They offer a variety of services including sunbed tanning, spray tanning, wellness treatments, body recovery wrap, red-light therapy, body massage, and an oxygen bar.

For more information on this Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, call the Lompoc Chamber at (805 )736-4567.