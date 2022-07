The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the return of Old Town Market 2022.

The event will be held Friday evenings from 5-8 p.m. July 8 through August 12 on the 100 block of South H Street.

The market will have different theme nights each week, live music, a farmers market, multiple vendors, and free activities for kids.

The first event Friday, July 8 is Family Fun Night.

For more information call the Chamber office at (805) 736-4567.