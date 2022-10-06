Lompoc's Ryon Park Fall Carnival begins Thursday

The Ryon Park Fall Carnival opens Thursday, October 6, and continues through Sunday, October 9.

There will be rides, games, and of course, carnival food.

Entry to the carnival is free. If you would like to buy tickets for the rides, you can buy tickets for unlimited rides at Anderson Recreation Center for $30 or on-site for $40.

The carnival is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the carnival will be open from 2 to 10:30 p.m.

The carnival is located at Ryon Park on 800 W. Ocean Ave in Lompoc.