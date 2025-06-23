Lompoc's Ryon Park to host Flower Festival later this week

Preparations are underway for the annual Flower Festival event in Lompoc.

The festival kicks off Thursday at Ryon Park. Vendor and food booths open at 11 a.m. that day along with the beer garden and entertainment. The carnival opens at 2 p.m.

The event continues through Sunday. Admission to the festival is $5 for ages 6 through 11 and $7 for ages 12 and older. Children 5 and under get in free and Thursdays and Fridays, everyone gets in free before 1 p.m.

Parking is $10 and carnival rides are extra.

Saturday, many people, businesses and organizations from the community will take part in a parade down H Street, Ocean Avenue and O Street near Ryon Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

