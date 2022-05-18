Lompoc's summer reading program is for everybody

The Lompoc Public Library will kick off their summer reading challenge on June 1.

The two-month program, called "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," will challenge readers of all ages to crack open a book and get reading.

The library is planning free summer activities and offering prizes for kids, teens and adults who participate in the program.

Participants can pick out a free book when they sign up for the program. They will be entered into a weekly drawing to earn a prize bag, organizers say, as well as a Grand Prize Drawing on Aug. 1.

The grand prizes are an iPad for adults, an Owl Crate book box for teens, a Kindle Fire for kids, and a fort building and blocks set for early learners.

Participants can track their reading through either the Beanstack tracker mobile or online at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

"We're excited to have everyone back in the library for programs after two years of virtual programming," Sarah Bleyl, Lompoc Library Director, said in a statement. "We are looking forward to seeing everyone soon!"

Registration for the Summer Reading Challenge continues through July 31.

More details can be found online.