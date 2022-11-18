Lompoc's Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash is here

Lompoc's Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash will be held on Sunday, November 20 at the River Park Fitness Trail, located at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.

Check-in is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

All ability levels are encouraged to participate.

The Kids Turkey Dash one-mile run kicks off at 9 a.m. for children ages five to 13.

The 3 Mile Fun Run is available to all ages and starts at 9:30 a.m.

Top overall female and male children and adults will be awarded a turkey, along with pies for second and third overall winners.

Medals will also be awarded to first and second-place finishers in each age category.

The cost to register is $35 per adult athlete and $25 per child. Pre-registration runs through Friday, November 18.

Registration forms are available online and can be submitted to the Anderson Recreation Center during normal business hours or by email to recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Day-of registration will be available at a cost of $5 more than the pre-registration fees.

Community members looking for more information may contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.