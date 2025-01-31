Long lines for Efren’s new location in downtown San Luis Obispo

Efren's opened a new location in downtown San Luis Obispo, the chain's fourth restaurant on the Central Coast.

The Mexican spot can be found right by Barnes & Noble in the Downtown Centre. A second location can be found at 1285 Laurel Lane.

On Thursday, Efren's celebrated a soft opening with free tacos for community members. One customer, Emma Ahlgren, shared her excitement for the new location, sharing that they're "literally the best tacos in town." Alghren added that she plans on coming for some more tacos with friends in the future.

This weekend, Efren's is preparing for a special grand opening celebration. According to the restaurant's Instagram, the event will have live music and good food.